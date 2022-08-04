 Skip to content

Spiritfall Beta update for 4 August 2022

Version 0.1.13 - Bug fixes and small tweaks

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes:

  • The health fountain has been moved outside of the regional shrine
  • Battle Hammer-Axe neutral air attack hitbox tweaks

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an audio leak that could cause a strange but terrible audio issue
  • Minor visual tweaks and fixes

