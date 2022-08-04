Version 0.1.13 - Bug fixes and small tweaks

Gameplay changes:
- The health fountain has been moved outside of the regional shrine
- Battle Hammer-Axe neutral air attack hitbox tweaks
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an audio leak that could cause a strange but terrible audio issue
- Minor visual tweaks and fixes
