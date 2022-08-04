Dota 2 update for 4 August 2022
ClientVersion 5376
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
Cosmetics
- New Economy Item: Queen of Pain's Legs
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
Extra notes