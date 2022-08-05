 Skip to content

Tiny Tactics update for 5 August 2022

Tiny Tactics - Live Today!

Share · View all patches · Build 9254506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tiny Tactics is live today!

This game is standing on the shoulders of so many giants. We wouldn't be here without the love, hard work and support of everyone who has contributed and worked on this game. We wanted to release a polished and complete experience that shows the love we have for the Tower Defense genre, and I couldn't be more proud of my team for achieving this.

Please enjoy, and give us any feedback you might have. I am actively reading all comments and I want to incorporate as much of all your feedback and suggestions as possible.

