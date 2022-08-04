 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 4 August 2022

Update 1.50-6 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with the handcart in Ashinaka
  • Improved AI behavior. They are now less likely to abandon cover, and can see player better during combat
  • Fixed a bug with open door panels blocking the path of NPCs

