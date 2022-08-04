- The major thing is improved frame rate. Thanks to asset culling, LOD, terrain, and water tweaks there are now less than half as many polys to render as before.
- Camera sensitivity is also improved, and can be adjusted to be slower than before. Thanks to the testers who mentioned the camera being too fast.
- Less janky swimming: you can now turn via the left stick and not only by moving the camera.
Find the Cats update for 4 August 2022
Dec 5th update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update