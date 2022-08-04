 Skip to content

Find the Cats update for 4 August 2022

Dec 5th update

Dec 5th update

  • The major thing is improved frame rate. Thanks to asset culling, LOD, terrain, and water tweaks there are now less than half as many polys to render as before.
  • Camera sensitivity is also improved, and can be adjusted to be slower than before. Thanks to the testers who mentioned the camera being too fast.
  • Less janky swimming: you can now turn via the left stick and not only by moving the camera.

