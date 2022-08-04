 Skip to content

Eo update for 4 August 2022

Hotfix #00

Share · View all patches · Build 9254251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed problems with occlusion culling that were causing framerate to drop
  • Fixed problems with perception sensor for animals that were also causing framerate to drop
  • If framerate keeps dropping, we appreciate the feedback, we will change the perception sensor to something else. It's precise, but costly as is.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2075341
