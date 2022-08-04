- Fixed problems with occlusion culling that were causing framerate to drop
- Fixed problems with perception sensor for animals that were also causing framerate to drop
- If framerate keeps dropping, we appreciate the feedback, we will change the perception sensor to something else. It's precise, but costly as is.
Eo update for 4 August 2022
Hotfix #00
Patchnotes via Steam Community
