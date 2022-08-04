You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log
- Gameplay: Fixed hitstop on REJECT, now there is a slight freeze when it connects
- Gameplay: It is now impossible to combo after a landing a REJECT
- Buffed Pork: Caber Toss is now unburstable until the first hit, making Caber > Jump or Caber > Chop guaranteed. Longer combos can still be bursted
- Training: With hitboxes on, you can now see how many juggle points remain during a combo
- Debug Tools: Fixed issue with inner menu navigation
Changed files in this update