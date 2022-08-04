 Skip to content

Tough Love Arena update for 4 August 2022

0.95.2

Build 9254207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Gameplay: Fixed hitstop on REJECT, now there is a slight freeze when it connects
  • Gameplay: It is now impossible to combo after a landing a REJECT
  • Buffed Pork: Caber Toss is now unburstable until the first hit, making Caber > Jump or Caber > Chop guaranteed. Longer combos can still be bursted
  • Training: With hitboxes on, you can now see how many juggle points remain during a combo
  • Debug Tools: Fixed issue with inner menu navigation

