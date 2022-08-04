Official Wiki, Gold Rush Event

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Expected patch release: August 8-10

News & Updates

If you missed it, check out my (Lisk) Reddit AMA from last month! I'll be doing these every major patch, so keep an eye out next week.

New Major Feature: Legion TD 2 Wiki

We’re proud to present the Legion TD 2 Wiki, a community driven wiki for all things Legion, including individual unit pages for strategy and trivia and pages for systems like pathing & targeting, matchmaking, and FairPlay.

The Wiki is a major work-in-progress, and we need lots of help! Everyone is welcome.

Community Contributor badges and 2,800 will be awarded to individuals who make significant contributions to the Wiki.

New Event: Gold Rush!

A new special Gold Rush mode will be active for classic matches only! The event starts as soon as the patch is released, and lasts until August 14th at 8 pm PDT (August 15th at 5 am CEST)

All players gain 1-400 gold after each wave (exact formula is WaveNumber^2)

Worker gather rate is reduced by 3% (to keep games from getting too fed too fast)

New Team Member: Flight_Tv

We’re excited to officially introduce Flight_Tv as the Legion TD 2 Meme Master! He will be managing and creating content for AutoAttack Games’ Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

For those of you who don't know Flight, he's been creating Legion videos for years, from Early Access through release. His videos have been instrumental for a lot of people learning the game, and his Twitch channel has been the source of some of the more memorable memes in Legion history. We are thrilled to have him on board and await the memes with bated breath.

New Secret Card: Grumpy Antler

New Skins: Baby Angler

New Skin: Baby Bounty Hunter

Together with Baby Kingpin (already available), the set is now complete!

New Skin: Frozen Throne Doppelganger

Weekly Challenge

First place reward: 2500 → 5000

2500 → 5000 New reward! Finish the week in the top 100 and you'll earn 2000

2000 You will receive a congratulations Inbox message after each week if you’ve placed in the top 100

Pings

Added a new thinking bubble to the ping wheel, which will signal that you’re “wondering what to do next…”

If you ping the thinking bubble, then quickly ping one of the upcoming waves, it will display the “thinking about sending on” message

Pinging the wave bar (top of the HUD) will now always signal that you're expecting a send on that wave

Improvements & Fixes

Improvements

Bottom Bar: Added reddit link & Announcements button (to reopen latest news about the game)

Dual Building: In the 4v4 map, you can now ping the dual build area to display a “wants to dual build” message. If your ally pings a thumbs-up or pings the dual build area as well within 3 seconds, you will both receive a confirmation message and the dual building warning tooltip will be disabled. This is a small QoL feature intended to make dual build communication just a bit easier.

Attack Target Selection: You can now quickly select a unit’s attack target by right-clicking the unit’s icon. [Example]

Fixes

Fixed a rare bug where restarting a campaign mission just before you lost would cause the game to become unstable

Fixed a rare bug where a player’s client would become unresponsive when a backend service provider had a specific outage

Game Balance

General



King

Giant Slayer: 17% → 20%

AOE spell damage increased by 10-15%

Chain Frost and Lightning Hammer: Projectile speed increased to be less vulnerable to mass Froggos, etc.

Base attack damage decreased by 35%

Upgrade Attack: 11% → 15%

Upgrade Spell: 8% → 7%

Pushing last patch’s changes further. The king is now more vulnerable to small leaks and relatively less vulnerable to large leaks.

Legion Spells



Glacial Touch

Damage: 65 → 50

Still overperforming with the highest pick rate and a solid win rate.

Fighters



Chloropixie

Health: 600 → 570

Damage: 44 → 46

Early Harvest: Mythium gained: 7 → 6

Pushing last patch’s changes further. Rewarding players who keep Chloropixie alive longer, rather than just using her as a sacrificial lamb. This also nerfs Chloropixie spam in Classic.



Banana Bunk / Banana Haven

Attack speed: 1.25 → 1.2

High win rate and pick rate.



Fenix

Attack speed: 1.05 → 1.03

High win rate.



Buzz / Consort

Attack speed: 1.01 → 0.99

High win rate.



Harpy / Sky Queen

Attack speed: 2.04 → 2.15

Low pick rate.



Desert Pilgrim

Mana regeneration increased by 8%

Slightly low pick rate and win rate.



Head Chef

Health: 3620 → 3670

Damage: 124 → 126

Low win rate.



Ocean Templar

Damage: 180 → 160

Resonance: Regeneration: 2% → 2.5%

Shifting power into the main identity of this unit: regeneration.



Mudman

Health: 1640 → 1600

High win rate.



Elite Archer

Attack speed: 1.05 → 1.03

High win rate.



Nightmare

Health: 1100 → 1140

Low pick rate.



Soul Gate / Hell Gate

Healing and regeneration are now 50% effective on the buildings themselves (still 100% effective on the summons)

Healing effects on Soul Gate and Hell Gate are fun but too strong, especially when playing with one holder who overbuilds. Healers such as Desert Pilgrim are also now less likely to target Soul Gate & Hell Gate.

Mercenaries



Cannoneer

Damage: 102 → 105



Drake

Attack speed: 0.97 → 1

These mid cost income mercenaries are overshadowed by power mercenaries and cheap income mercenaries in ranked.



Shaman

Mana regeneration decreased by 8%

Too much of a must-send on waves 18-21.

Closing Remarks

We hope you enjoy this patch! Thank you again for playing Legion TD 2. Cheers to the 20,000+ new players that have joined through Humble Choice. We hope you're getting the hang of building & sending and have found friends to play the game with.

New units are in the works for next patch in September. We've also made some good progress on the Desert Ridge campaign and are on track to release it later this year!

If you've enjoyed the game, but haven't left a review yet, please consider posting a short review for the game! It really helps get the word out there.

If you enjoy these updates, please give it a Thumbs Up, too!

And as always, if you have constructive criticism, let's chat about it. [Discord](discord.gg/legiontd2) is our main channel of communication, and aside from the development team, there are community helpers who can ensure your feedback is heard, as well as answer pretty much anything you've ever wanted to know about the game. We know there's still much to improve, so let's work together.

Until next time!

Sincerely,

Lisk, Jules, Curing, and Dani