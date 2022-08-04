Major Update 0.6.0

In this major update we've revamped pretty much everything. Boring upgrades have been removed and more fun/interesting ones have been added. The game is very much played the same, but there is a ton more chaos and mayhem in the end-game. We hope you like it as much as we do!
Bug fixes / Additions / Improvements
- Pretty much all powerups have been dramatically buffed
- Bunch of optimization and balancing
- Added max limit to how many wizards can be active simultaneously
- Added warning signs under ghosts (so that they can be seen through buildings)
- All XP gems are now looted when the timer has reached 0
- Added coin reward for killing the final boss
- Added attack speed and crit chance per weapon upgrades
- Removed range and bullet velocity upgrades from weapons
- Added two new weapon boosts: Tesla coil - Lightning strikes and Drone - Flamethrower (completely reworked)
- Renamed some stuff that could be found offensive
