Bug fix / Bug: Stunned unit and Sleeping unit can do counter attack.

Bug fix / Bug: Skill Raise skeleton's cooling time is not applied properly.

Bug fix / Bug: Necromancer's learnable skill Grave Digger aura is not shown.

Bug fix / Bug: Stat Books have no sell price.

Bug fix / Bug: Alt weapons not shown when load game.

Bug fix / Bug: Dialogue window is open when using telekinesis skill or trap button.

Bug fix / Bug: Preview damage of multiple target magic is not shown properly.

Bug fix / Bug: Cannot pick up stackable item but stack it when inventory is full.

Bug fix / Bug: Stack number disappears when dropping stacked items.

Bug fix / Bug: Skill Shield up is not working.

Bug fix / Bug: Description is not shown for some perks.

Balancing / Cooling time of basic Gun Attack is increased from 0 to 1

Balancing / Now Skill Shoot Mortar has charge number 5

Balancing / Charge number of Laser Beam skill is increased from 2 to 5

Balancing / Charge number of Launch Grenade skill is increased from 3 to 7

Balancing / Now Base Stats can be learned when leveling up restricted according to Class type.