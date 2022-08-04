 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 4 August 2022

0.8.11

Bug fix / Bug: Stunned unit and Sleeping unit can do counter attack.
Bug fix / Bug: Skill Raise skeleton's cooling time is not applied properly.
Bug fix / Bug: Necromancer's learnable skill Grave Digger aura is not shown.
Bug fix / Bug: Stat Books have no sell price.
Bug fix / Bug: Alt weapons not shown when load game.
Bug fix / Bug: Dialogue window is open when using telekinesis skill or trap button.
Bug fix / Bug: Preview damage of multiple target magic is not shown properly.
Bug fix / Bug: Cannot pick up stackable item but stack it when inventory is full.
Bug fix / Bug: Stack number disappears when dropping stacked items.
Bug fix / Bug: Skill Shield up is not working.
Bug fix / Bug: Description is not shown for some perks.
Balancing / Cooling time of basic Gun Attack is increased from 0 to 1
Balancing / Now Skill Shoot Mortar has charge number 5
Balancing / Charge number of Laser Beam skill is increased from 2 to 5
Balancing / Charge number of Launch Grenade skill is increased from 3 to 7
Balancing / Now Base Stats can be learned when leveling up restricted according to Class type.

