Patch 1.0.1 - Added ToolTips, UI changes, Bug fixes, Balance changes

Hi everyone!

Thank you for your feedback on discord and in the steam discussions! Here are some requested changes and fixes. :)

Patch 1.0.1

fixed various pathing issues

fixed a bug that crashed the game on wave 68

made some small UI changes so it doesn't take up too much of the screen

added Champ Selection Tooltips

added more Minions (and more minion variations)

Aura Champ: Abilities now get unlocked the same as on every other Champ

Warrior Champ: Reduced Trigger Chance and Damage of all Abilities

Thanks for your support!

Cheers,

Beepbep

<3