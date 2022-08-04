 Skip to content

Champs TD update for 4 August 2022

Patch 1.0.1 - Added ToolTips, UI changes, Bug fixes, Balance changes

Patch 1.0.1 - Added ToolTips, UI changes, Bug fixes, Balance changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!

Thank you for your feedback on discord and in the steam discussions! Here are some requested changes and fixes. :)

Patch 1.0.1

  • fixed various pathing issues

  • fixed a bug that crashed the game on wave 68

  • made some small UI changes so it doesn't take up too much of the screen

  • added Champ Selection Tooltips

  • added more Minions (and more minion variations)

  • Aura Champ: Abilities now get unlocked the same as on every other Champ

  • Warrior Champ: Reduced Trigger Chance and Damage of all Abilities

Thanks for your support!

Cheers,
Beepbep
<3

Changed files in this update

Depot 1912631
  • Loading history…
