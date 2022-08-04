Patch 1.0.1 - Added ToolTips, UI changes, Bug fixes, Balance changes

Hi everyone!
Thank you for your feedback on discord and in the steam discussions! Here are some requested changes and fixes. :)
Patch 1.0.1
-
fixed various pathing issues
-
fixed a bug that crashed the game on wave 68
-
made some small UI changes so it doesn't take up too much of the screen
-
added Champ Selection Tooltips
-
added more Minions (and more minion variations)
-
Aura Champ: Abilities now get unlocked the same as on every other Champ
-
Warrior Champ: Reduced Trigger Chance and Damage of all Abilities
Thanks for your support!
Cheers,
Beepbep
<3
Changed files in this update