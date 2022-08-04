Patch 0.10.0

New Content
Contains 2 new achievements and:
- 1 new Arcana
- incredible SECRETS
Extra (not present on the roadmap):
- 2 new characters
- 1 new relic
Tweaks:
Added a new music track in The Bone Zone
Arcana "I - Gemini" also affects Gatti Amari and its evolution and Nduja Fritta.
Unfortunately this also fixes the never ending Nduja glitch in the Dairy Plant :(
Arcana "V - Chaos in the Dark Night" has changed to: "Overall projectile Speed continuously changes between -50% and +50% over 10 seconds. The character starts gaining +1% projectile Speed every level."
Arcana "XVII - Lost & Found Painting" has changed to: "Overall Duration continuously changes between -50% and +50% over 10 seconds. The character starts gaining +1% Duration every level."
Arcana "XVIII - Boogaloo of Illusions" has changed to: "Overall Area continuously changes between -25% and +25% over 10 seconds. The character starts gaining +1% Area every level."
Work in progress:
- [spoiler] On-screen keyboard for touch-screen and gamepad users [/spoiler]
