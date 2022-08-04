Patch 0.10.0

Contains 2 new achievements and:

Extra (not present on the roadmap):

Tweaks:

Added a new music track in The Bone Zone

Arcana "I - Gemini" also affects Gatti Amari and its evolution and Nduja Fritta.

Unfortunately this also fixes the never ending Nduja glitch in the Dairy Plant :(

Arcana "V - Chaos in the Dark Night" has changed to: "Overall projectile Speed continuously changes between -50% and +50% over 10 seconds. The character starts gaining +1% projectile Speed every level."

Arcana "XVII - Lost & Found Painting" has changed to: "Overall Duration continuously changes between -50% and +50% over 10 seconds. The character starts gaining +1% Duration every level."