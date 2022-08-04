 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vampire Survivors update for 4 August 2022

Patch 0.10.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9253966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Content

Contains 2 new achievements and:

  • 1 new Arcana
  • incredible SECRETS

Extra (not present on the roadmap):

  • 2 new characters
  • 1 new relic

Tweaks:

  • Added a new music track in The Bone Zone

  • Arcana "I - Gemini" also affects Gatti Amari and its evolution and Nduja Fritta.
    Unfortunately this also fixes the never ending Nduja glitch in the Dairy Plant :(

  • Arcana "V - Chaos in the Dark Night" has changed to: "Overall projectile Speed continuously changes between -50% and +50% over 10 seconds. The character starts gaining +1% projectile Speed every level."

  • Arcana "XVII - Lost & Found Painting" has changed to: "Overall Duration continuously changes between -50% and +50% over 10 seconds. The character starts gaining +1% Duration every level."

  • Arcana "XVIII - Boogaloo of Illusions" has changed to: "Overall Area continuously changes between -25% and +25% over 10 seconds. The character starts gaining +1% Area every level."

Work in progress:

  • [spoiler] On-screen keyboard for touch-screen and gamepad users [/spoiler]

Changed depots in public-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9253966
Depot 1794685
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link