 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cheese Game update for 4 August 2022

Quality Of Life Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9253945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes
  • Tweaked difficulty scaling for all levels
  • Improved hit detection on Miner's rock projectiles
  • Added indicator to show how long Monarch is stunned for
UI Changes

  • Switched to keyboard controls on menu

    • wasd/arrow keys to navigate menu
    • enter/space bar to confirm
    • escape to go back

  • Changed level select menu into hub world

  • Made clearer tips for each level

Other Quality Of Life Changes
  • Added ability to disable screen shake
  • Added ability to disable tips
  • Moved difficulty setting to level select

Changed files in this update

Depot 1992431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link