Quality Of Life Update

Gameplay Changes
- Tweaked difficulty scaling for all levels
- Improved hit detection on Miner's rock projectiles
- Added indicator to show how long Monarch is stunned for
UI Changes
-
Switched to keyboard controls on menu
- wasd/arrow keys to navigate menu
- enter/space bar to confirm
- escape to go back
-
Changed level select menu into hub world
-
Made clearer tips for each level
Other Quality Of Life Changes
- Added ability to disable screen shake
- Added ability to disable tips
- Moved difficulty setting to level select
Changed files in this update