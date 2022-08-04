Playtest Build 5

The First Boss in Adventure - Moon of Lunacy

Featuring original sprites by Shy and an Original Soundtrack for the fight made by Lidkas

Find out everything else after reaching Level 3 and conquering the boss : )

Upgradable ship parts!

Revamping the old abandoned Upgrades system into a more balanced way of upgrading your Ship.

Each Celestial Point is now spendable on Upgrades, so you can decide to either Level Up or use them up on Upgrades

Your Max Health gets automatically increased by 5 each Level in Adventure, any other auto Level-based upgrades have been removed

Body - Increased Defense & Powerups Storage

Engine - Increased Speed & Energy Regen/its frequency

Blasters - Higher Shoot Speed & Crit Rate

With those new changes a lot of basic balancing has been done, you start with 2 Powerup Slots, your default Crit Rate is 0.2%, and you no longer start with 2 Defense, but 1.

And also with that whole new upgrades system Arcade has been rebalanced as well; keeping the dynamic short-term gameplay, your default Crit Rate is lowered to 3%, you keep the 2 defense, but you start with 4 Powerup Slots. But in Arcade gamemodes you do not have to choose whether to Upgrade or Level Up - You accumulate Celestial Points, starting from Lvl 1(and 2 in Hardcore).