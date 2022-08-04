Playtest Build 5

The First Boss in Adventure - Moon of Lunacy
- Featuring original sprites by Shy and an Original Soundtrack for the fight made by Lidkas
- Find out everything else after reaching Level 3 and conquering the boss : )
Upgradable ship parts!
Revamping the old abandoned Upgrades system into a more balanced way of upgrading your Ship.
Each Celestial Point is now spendable on Upgrades, so you can decide to either Level Up or use them up on Upgrades
Your Max Health gets automatically increased by 5 each Level in Adventure, any other auto Level-based upgrades have been removed
- Body - Increased Defense & Powerups Storage
- Engine - Increased Speed & Energy Regen/its frequency
- Blasters - Higher Shoot Speed & Crit Rate
With those new changes a lot of basic balancing has been done, you start with 2 Powerup Slots, your default Crit Rate is 0.2%, and you no longer start with 2 Defense, but 1.
And also with that whole new upgrades system Arcade has been rebalanced as well; keeping the dynamic short-term gameplay, your default Crit Rate is lowered to 3%, you keep the 2 defense, but you start with 4 Powerup Slots. But in Arcade gamemodes you do not have to choose whether to Upgrade or Level Up - You accumulate Celestial Points, starting from Lvl 1(and 2 in Hardcore).
- Made the HUD scaled up and better aligned overall for normal aspect ratios like 16:9 (any above and including 4:3) [Turnable option]
- Mecha Leech detaching for keyboard is now more of a quick-time event
- Fixed new Adventure saves sometimes completely breaking
- Fixed Adventure leveling up after gaining a Celestial Point and dying
- Fixed Adventure not saving if Core was spawned on AutoAscend off
- Fixed Holobody bugs including spawning during Travel etc | Holobody stays at the Zone you died at and will not spawn during Travel or a BossFight
Changed files in this update