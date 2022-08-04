 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 4 August 2022

Small Update and Patch: 00.62c (forehead impact and right hand glove patch)

Share · View all patches · Build 9253888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Impacts to the forehead now register much less damage (community request)
  • Bug fix where after choosing different glove sizes the right hand didn't register light impacts very well

