- Impacts to the forehead now register much less damage (community request)
- Bug fix where after choosing different glove sizes the right hand didn't register light impacts very well
Era of Combat: Boxing update for 4 August 2022
Small Update and Patch: 00.62c (forehead impact and right hand glove patch)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update