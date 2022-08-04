New Faces, Group Tool, Bugfixes and Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9253886 · Last edited 4 August 2022 – 19:52:07 UTC by Wendy

New Faces

Meet new enemies!

Group Tool

A special Tool that allows to connect multiply explosives into one group and start them all simultaneously. This tool replaces old "knock-to-connect" mechanic and makes it easier to controll various Boosters.

Use B (drop magazine) button to switch between Add/Remove to Group and Ignite modes.

Press Trigger to Add/Remove to Group or Ignite the connected explosives.

Take another Grouop Tool to create another group.

Notice: Endless Booster can be started only with Group Tool.

New lighting and visuals for Ammo Workshop and Zero-G field.

Large hall to fly to the top.

Hand and Objects Damage

Increased hand damage to be more significant. Now you'll be able to beat enemies to death with your fists or surrounding objects. Things like floors and walls deal damage too.

Slightly decreased visible damage from blants and fists to look more realistic and less awkward.

Bugfixes & Improvements

Added Second holster on the back;

Added a pop-up with a tip on some objects in Armory;

