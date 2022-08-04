 Skip to content

Tinkertown update for 4 August 2022

Early Access 0.14.0d

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed another issue that causes player levitating after unmounting from mine cart
  • Fied a visual bug when traveling in mine cart
  • Adjusted railway bumper positions to align with railways
  • Fixed the Agility conversion into attack speed for all weapons. Previously weapons ignored Agility and attacked slower than they should have.
  • Fixed an issue where knockback distance would be interpolated incorrectly from charge time
  • Fixed an issue where toolModifiers would be incorrectly checked
  • Fixed an issue with npc weapons without projectiles
  • Fixed an issue where walls could not be destroyed
  • Minor fixes

