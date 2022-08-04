- Fixed another issue that causes player levitating after unmounting from mine cart
- Fied a visual bug when traveling in mine cart
- Adjusted railway bumper positions to align with railways
- Fixed the Agility conversion into attack speed for all weapons. Previously weapons ignored Agility and attacked slower than they should have.
- Fixed an issue where knockback distance would be interpolated incorrectly from charge time
- Fixed an issue where toolModifiers would be incorrectly checked
- Fixed an issue with npc weapons without projectiles
- Fixed an issue where walls could not be destroyed
- Minor fixes
Tinkertown update for 4 August 2022
Early Access 0.14.0d
Patchnotes via Steam Community
