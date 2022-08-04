Xbox Gamepad Support & Collision Update

The update has just been applied.

Xbox Pad Support (in development)

The Xbox gamepad is now supported.

The internal test has been completed, and it is working normally.

The PlayStation gamepad also works, but this version of the game still only supports the Xbox GUI.

Playstation gamepad GUI will be supported soon.

The vibration on & off options and the aim assistant level change options are still under development.

Increased level visibility

There was an opinion that walls, floors, and stairs were difficult to distinguish.

To resolve this issue, some wall sprites and stairs sprites have been replaced.

Reduce character collisions

Character collisions have been reduced to 1/4 size.

There are fewer situations where characters get stuck on the wall than before. Add whistling sound

Whistle sfx plays when the boomerang returns. Add boomerang UI

The trajectory of the boomerang is displayed.

Change level design

Changed the structure of some levels and reduced combat difficulty. Increase character lighting

The character's default circular lighting size has increased.

You can now better understand the level when the character walks or stands. Fix door collision pass bug

9. The Steam Developer page fo Uneducated Game Studio has been created.

Click Follow to get a notification of my next game.

I just made a logo for the Uneducated Game Studio.

Just take a look.



Next Update Announcement

Simplified Chinese translation improvement (next week) Add Traditional Chinese Translation (next week) Fixing bugs

Thanks for playing!!!