Early Access Content Update #2

Here's a look at what's new in the update

Leather Crafting: There is now a station in the merchant square of the first two towns to perform leather crafting. Currently you can only craft the Ore Satchel as the other crafting items are still in development/testing. Different animal hide allows certain items to be crafted

Ore Satchel: This item will hold up to 8 ores within it, just touch a held ore to the bag and it will be stored inside, press trigger to remove all stored items. If the satchel is empty you can hold trigger and touch any crystal ore to store it inside the bag as well.

Lost and Found: We've added a lost and found to the great hall, as well as a way to get back to the great hall from the adventure association buildings. Any items that fall through the map should return to the lost and found.

Save Game: Moved the location of the save game so you no longer have to go upstairs and fight with the small space to move around in the attic.

AI behavior updates: Nothing too major but enemy AI will now alert other nearby enemies if they detect a player. We've also made some adjustments to the detection to make it harder to sneak around

Visual Enhancements: More tweaking of the world colors, materials, and grading of the scene to improve the visuals

Performance Optimizations: Increased performance on all tested video cards.

Notable Fixes/changes

Spell Crafting exploit fixed

Enemies getting blocked from movement by ragdoll bodies fixed

Hammer Level 3 grip physics issues resolved

Mana and HP crystal Relics must be held in hand to activate for now

Werewolf was given a ranged attack

2 New enemy species added the map

2 New Relic Rooms

Many more improvements to RFVR are in progress and the way, stay tuned and join our discord for the most up to date information. Thanks for playing RFVR!