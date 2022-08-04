Build 5196 Live

Hi all,
Next regular update is live with a handful of updates and the next campaign map bringing it up to 13 out of the 15 planned. These means that I am getting close to full release. Thanks all.
Features
- Assignment 13 has been added to the game.
- Added warnings when trying to remove perks that are in use or try to start an assignment with invalid towers, due to perks that are no longer selected.
Updates
- Simulator Map 12 added.
- Status effects on enemies and towers have been updated to be clearer and less intensive.
- Re-enabled AIDA popups on the tablet screen in the new format that adjusts for the accessibility settings.
- Map 1 has had two more tower deployment points added.
- Map 2 has had a number of tower deployment points added and flying enemies have now been introduced into this map. This is for both the Campaign and Simulator versions.
- Tower Costs have been brought in line with other stat changes made previously. Ultimately costs of the towers have gone up slightly.
Fixes
- AIDA Menu flicker when first opened has been fixed.
- Some small performance gains have been made to the drawing of towers.
Changed files in this update