Starlight: Defence Command update for 4 August 2022

Build 5196 Live

Build 9253732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,
Next regular update is live with a handful of updates and the next campaign map bringing it up to 13 out of the 15 planned. These means that I am getting close to full release. Thanks all.

Features

  • Assignment 13 has been added to the game.
  • Added warnings when trying to remove perks that are in use or try to start an assignment with invalid towers, due to perks that are no longer selected.

Updates

  • Simulator Map 12 added.
  • Status effects on enemies and towers have been updated to be clearer and less intensive.
  • Re-enabled AIDA popups on the tablet screen in the new format that adjusts for the accessibility settings.
  • Map 1 has had two more tower deployment points added.
  • Map 2 has had a number of tower deployment points added and flying enemies have now been introduced into this map. This is for both the Campaign and Simulator versions.
  • Tower Costs have been brought in line with other stat changes made previously. Ultimately costs of the towers have gone up slightly.

Fixes

  • AIDA Menu flicker when first opened has been fixed.
  • Some small performance gains have been made to the drawing of towers.

