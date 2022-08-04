Build 5196 Live

Hi all,

Next regular update is live with a handful of updates and the next campaign map bringing it up to 13 out of the 15 planned. These means that I am getting close to full release. Thanks all.

Features

Assignment 13 has been added to the game.

Added warnings when trying to remove perks that are in use or try to start an assignment with invalid towers, due to perks that are no longer selected.

Updates

Simulator Map 12 added.

Status effects on enemies and towers have been updated to be clearer and less intensive.

Re-enabled AIDA popups on the tablet screen in the new format that adjusts for the accessibility settings.

Map 1 has had two more tower deployment points added.

Map 2 has had a number of tower deployment points added and flying enemies have now been introduced into this map. This is for both the Campaign and Simulator versions.

Tower Costs have been brought in line with other stat changes made previously. Ultimately costs of the towers have gone up slightly.

Fixes