- fixed a bug with stockpile resources piles not showing.
- fixed a bug with builders taking resources and dropping them back to the ground.
- fixed a bug with some combatants getting stuck on getting food routine, during raids.
- fixed some achievements. For those that think that they didn't get some achievements, load the last save you got and wait 10 seconds or so. And also finish the game if you are close, up to the credits.
- fixed again, the Armory/Blacksmith bug, if you use an old save, use SHIFT+U on stuck villagers(click on them first to select), if they don't recover. (thanks sfnguyentx and Grizzabella for reporting)
- added a safecheck to prevent some new villagers to spawn dead or wounded, when they shouldn't.
- added a safecheck to help villager wake up from the ground, and not move at sleep angle in certain cases.
Civitatem update for 4 August 2022
More updates to 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
