English
New pet: Camel
They currently appear in the Sanctuary Cave near the Bazaar. Non-hostile. More details have been updated to the Wiki.
They may drop fur if killed. As large animals, they provide additional meat when butchered.
Added a small room and some jars in the Sanctuary Cave. (They are just for decoration.)
Added a set of alchemy devices in the Sanctuary Cave.
Expanded the Sanctuary Cave to make the entrance/exit less likely to have conflicts with the hotkey bar if playing with mouse.
Fixed a bug that Zhao Sandao was not able to butch bats and wolves.
Fixed a typo in one of the monk's last words in the two Chinese languages.
Fixed a tilemap bug in the Sanctuary Cave.
简体中文
新宠物：骆驼
它们目前出现在巴扎附近的庇护洞穴内。非敌意生物。更多细节已经更新到了维基页面。
击杀可能掉落皮毛。 作为较大的动物，屠宰会掉落较多的肉。
在庇护洞穴加入了一间房间和一些空罐子。（仅用于装饰。）
在庇护洞穴加入了一组炼金设备。
扩展了庇护洞穴的地图，使在使用鼠标时，入口/出口与热键栏的输入冲突可能性降低。
修复了赵三刀无法对蝙蝠和狼进行屠宰的BUG。
修复了和尚被击杀后的一句随机出现的对白中的中文错别字。
修复了庇护洞穴中一处图块错误。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 4 August 2022
Update, Version 20220804
English
