Update, Version 20220804

English

New pet: Camel

They currently appear in the Sanctuary Cave near the Bazaar. Non-hostile. More details have been updated to the Wiki.

They may drop fur if killed. As large animals, they provide additional meat when butchered.

Added a small room and some jars in the Sanctuary Cave. (They are just for decoration.)

Added a set of alchemy devices in the Sanctuary Cave.

Expanded the Sanctuary Cave to make the entrance/exit less likely to have conflicts with the hotkey bar if playing with mouse.

Fixed a bug that Zhao Sandao was not able to butch bats and wolves.

Fixed a typo in one of the monk's last words in the two Chinese languages.

Fixed a tilemap bug in the Sanctuary Cave.

简体中文

新宠物：骆驼

它们目前出现在巴扎附近的庇护洞穴内。非敌意生物。更多细节已经更新到了维基页面。

击杀可能掉落皮毛。 作为较大的动物，屠宰会掉落较多的肉。

在庇护洞穴加入了一间房间和一些空罐子。（仅用于装饰。）

在庇护洞穴加入了一组炼金设备。

扩展了庇护洞穴的地图，使在使用鼠标时，入口/出口与热键栏的输入冲突可能性降低。

修复了赵三刀无法对蝙蝠和狼进行屠宰的BUG。

修复了和尚被击杀后的一句随机出现的对白中的中文错别字。

修复了庇护洞穴中一处图块错误。