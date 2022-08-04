Version 1.0.28 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:

Large adjustment to the haunt system’s possessed body events. This should help in identifying the body with demonic tenancy.

Added a skip prompt during the intro text before the main menu.

Adjusted lower end settings to provide better ability to see sigils and other markings. (I will look into more granular graphs settings but it will be a larger undertaking.)

Dialogue adjustment in one of the flashback events.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where Ending 1 may not fire and be skipped over to Ending 2.

Fixes to a number of events to help prevent soft-locks.

Fixed inventory issues with various items

