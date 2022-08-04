Early access update

v0.4.0 - 04/08/2022
# Changelog :
## Features :
- Added a VS AI game mode (first version of the AI, playing in easy mode)
- The main theme of Mage Noir made by Arkana is now played while on the menus
- We improved the information you get while the game is being updated
- Visual improvement of the collection screen
- Minor visual improvement of the Power buying screen
## Bug fixes :
- Correction of a random infinite loading while looking for matches.
- "Ritual of decomposition" : You can no longer end your turn without completing the effects of the ritual
- "Druid Ring" : You can no longer choose the mana type added by the ring
- "Druid Ring" : The ring can now correctly add mana even if the 2 piles are equally filled
- "Druid Ring" & "Ritual of Mélange" : Correction of a bug with the combination of the 2 effects
- "Kerloc'h's robe" : The robe no longer blocks 1 more damage that it should.
- Correction of a conflict between the mana exchange and mana liberation interfaces.
- Ending a turn too quickly after the last card played should no longer crash the match or leave freezed cards on screen.
- Multiples issues happened while the 2 mana piles were equally filled. It should no longer happen.
- The combo Prodigious Source, Wave Echo and Unleashed Ocean should now work properly without softlocking
- The equipment tutorial have been fixed and should now be completed normally.
## Known bugs (pending resolution):
- Graphic bug: “Unleashed Ocean” only displays a full mana discharge, however the mana sent back to the manapools reflect the correct number of waves used.
- Seed in the wind does not activate its draw effect when discarding it
- Animated Tree can create bugs on the return of Seeds
- Discarded permanent cards come back on the board with the HPs they had while leaving the board
- The size of your hand under Empty Ritual seems affected by the Air Mage robe but is not (it is purely a display bug)
- Wave echo applies twice a double effect due to Prodigious Source instead of once.
- Some cards interfaces are bugged and are hard to read (but work just fine)
