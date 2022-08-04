 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mage Noir - Infinity update for 4 August 2022

Early access update

Share · View all patches · Build 9253596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.4.0 - 04/08/2022

# Changelog :

## Features :

  • Added a VS AI game mode (first version of the AI, playing in easy mode)
  • The main theme of Mage Noir made by Arkana is now played while on the menus
  • We improved the information you get while the game is being updated
  • Visual improvement of the collection screen
  • Minor visual improvement of the Power buying screen

## Bug fixes :

  • Correction of a random infinite loading while looking for matches.
  • "Ritual of decomposition" : You can no longer end your turn without completing the effects of the ritual
  • "Druid Ring" : You can no longer choose the mana type added by the ring
  • "Druid Ring" : The ring can now correctly add mana even if the 2 piles are equally filled
  • "Druid Ring" & "Ritual of Mélange" : Correction of a bug with the combination of the 2 effects
  • "Kerloc'h's robe" : The robe no longer blocks 1 more damage that it should.
  • Correction of a conflict between the mana exchange and mana liberation interfaces.
  • Ending a turn too quickly after the last card played should no longer crash the match or leave freezed cards on screen.
  • Multiples issues happened while the 2 mana piles were equally filled. It should no longer happen.
  • The combo Prodigious Source, Wave Echo and Unleashed Ocean should now work properly without softlocking
  • The equipment tutorial have been fixed and should now be completed normally.

## Known bugs (pending resolution):

  • Graphic bug: “Unleashed Ocean” only displays a full mana discharge, however the mana sent back to the manapools reflect the correct number of waves used.
  • Seed in the wind does not activate its draw effect when discarding it
  • Animated Tree can create bugs on the return of Seeds
  • Discarded permanent cards come back on the board with the HPs they had while leaving the board
  • The size of your hand under Empty Ritual seems affected by the Air Mage robe but is not (it is purely a display bug)
  • Wave echo applies twice a double effect due to Prodigious Source instead of once.
  • Some cards interfaces are bugged and are hard to read (but work just fine)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1542141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link