Curse of the Deadwood update for 4 August 2022

First Post-release Patch!

Patch Notes

Lathe&Roguard

  • Lathe and Roguard can no longer push a block while Roguard is down in the Last Stand mode

UI

  • The Video options no longer have to be opened twice to use a controller for navigation

General

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the game camera to get stuck in place when loading a checkpoint that starts with a dialogue
  • Woodchucks now defend themselves as proud Woodchucks should
  • Fixed a bug that would cause some achievements not to unlock properly. Previously completed achievements should retroactively unlock.
  • The game will now pause if a controller becomes disconnected
  • The game will now pause when opening a store’s overlay
  • Fixed a toolbox that could be used to acquire multiple upgrade points
  • Fixed a multiple lore items that were not unlocking properly

Known Issues

  • Some enemies may not aggro the player or have a noticeable delay in their reaction
  • Some shadows may appear to flicker
  • General performance improvements needed

