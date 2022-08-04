First Post-release Patch!

Patch Notes
Lathe&Roguard
- Lathe and Roguard can no longer push a block while Roguard is down in the Last Stand mode
UI
- The Video options no longer have to be opened twice to use a controller for navigation
General
- Fixed a bug that would cause the game camera to get stuck in place when loading a checkpoint that starts with a dialogue
- Woodchucks now defend themselves as proud Woodchucks should
- Fixed a bug that would cause some achievements not to unlock properly. Previously completed achievements should retroactively unlock.
- The game will now pause if a controller becomes disconnected
- The game will now pause when opening a store’s overlay
- Fixed a toolbox that could be used to acquire multiple upgrade points
- Fixed a multiple lore items that were not unlocking properly
Known Issues
- Some enemies may not aggro the player or have a noticeable delay in their reaction
- Some shadows may appear to flicker
- General performance improvements needed
Changed files in this update