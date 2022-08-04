Witness Metal: Hellsinger's music in concert at Gamescom!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Hellsingers! 🤘

The planets have aligned! We have joined forces with gamescom and Level Infinite to deliver something truly epic. Disregarding the risk of opening a portal to the Hells due to the sheer demonic talent in one time and place, a number of the amazing vocalists on Metal: Hellsinger will perform on stage at the gamescom Arena on August 25!

We can't begin to tell you how excited we are that this is happening, and that you can ALL witness this event. This is the biggest concert gamescom has ever had.



All gamescom attendees need only show up at the gamescom Arena to gain entry.

And everyone else, we got your back! If you're not able to make it to gamescom, you'll still be able to headbang along with the rest by watching the livestream, which we'll share more info about before the concert.

See all the musicians and essential info on our concert poster below.

The reactions we've been seeing to the demo keep astounding us. Thank you all so much for showing your love of the game and its music! Make sure to tune in or turn up for this concert too!

Let's crank the metal to 11 and blow the roof off this convention!

See you soon, Hellsingers!