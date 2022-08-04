 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 4 August 2022

'Track the Dead' Bundle | 20% Launch Discount!

Hunt: Showdown update for 4 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Track the Dead Bundle is available now, in-game with a 20% Launch Discount! 🔍💀

'Private Eye' Candice Rouille brings an arsenal of weapons and tools with origins from across the globe.

Will these extra tools help her find what she's looking for in the Bayou?

Looking to take advantage of that sweet launch discount?
Make sure to pick up the 'Track the Dead' bundle first, before buying any of the new legendaries individually or the bundle will no longer be available.

