1.4.5 - New level!

Global
- New level: Shukaris plateau (Act III)
- New item: pitaya
- Rocks (from earth tiles) are now friendly
- AI has more time to play
Spells update
Fire slash
- Bishop effect is more powerful (+100% instead of +50%)
Moses
- Queen effect (reworked): now heals the queen
- King effect (balance): does not turn tiles into water anymore
Splash
- Initial tile is not affected by the spell anymore
- Knight effect (reworked): now applies damage
Catapult
- Costs 8 mana (instead of 7)
- Costs 2 energy (instead of 1)
Psychodominator
- Fixed visual of fire, poison, ice and curse
- Better visual for mind control
- Knight effect (reworked): now cures recovering pieces
Fixes
- Pact of Necrom: pawn effect fixed
- Tsunami: queen effect fixed
- Aura of celerity: spell fixed
- Golden rock+ & golden rock++: fixed cooldown
- Fontchier (horde du contrevent): ability panel fixed
Changed files in this update