Side Effect update for 4 August 2022

1.4.5 - New level!

1.4.5 - New level!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Global

  • New level: Shukaris plateau (Act III)
  • New item: pitaya
  • Rocks (from earth tiles) are now friendly
  • AI has more time to play

Spells update

Fire slash
  • Bishop effect is more powerful (+100% instead of +50%)
Moses
  • Queen effect (reworked): now heals the queen
  • King effect (balance): does not turn tiles into water anymore
Splash
  • Initial tile is not affected by the spell anymore
  • Knight effect (reworked): now applies damage
Catapult
  • Costs 8 mana (instead of 7)
  • Costs 2 energy (instead of 1)
Psychodominator
  • Fixed visual of fire, poison, ice and curse
  • Better visual for mind control
  • Knight effect (reworked): now cures recovering pieces

Fixes

  • Pact of Necrom: pawn effect fixed
  • Tsunami: queen effect fixed
  • Aura of celerity: spell fixed
  • Golden rock+ & golden rock++: fixed cooldown
  • Fontchier (horde du contrevent): ability panel fixed

