PATCH to update 1.2

Update to 1.2
Want to apologize for posting a double update in the same day... but there was a strange error some players were getting so I had to fix it immediately but added a couple more things too to offset the some inconvenience may experience from downloading twice in one day.
Feel free to set updates to only occur when starting game if there are too many updates.
- Fixed error when starting game (some players got this while others did not)
- Fixed Reset Default Scan Key when clicking on Reset all Default Keybindings
- Added NEW item!!!! "Laser Cooler" Device - allows player to shoot longer before weapon overheats
- Fixed Misc collision errors
- Fixed Shooting through some doors
Changed files in this update