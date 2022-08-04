Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.19.2

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:
Quality of Life Improvements:
- Added more biomes to Creative and Co-op Creative Game Modes
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed GeoCorp Autominer not correctly registering when it's placed on a resource seam
*** Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when starting a Co-op Creative game in any biome other than the Campaign Biome
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash after renaming a Tech in any Co-op game
- Fixed an issue with the Battery tutorial mission where the tree could not be destroyed**
NOTE: The bugs in bold appeared after the last TT_Unstable Update 1.4.19.1 and haven't been in the main game
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our German, Russian, Japanese and Chinese friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- ThePure2HD
- SemperAnte
- yukke
- 光轲
Changed depots in testing branch