Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.19.2

Build 9253117 · Last edited 4 August 2022 – 14:06:03 UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

Quality of Life Improvements:

Added more biomes to Creative and Co-op Creative Game Modes

Bug Fixes:

Fixed GeoCorp Autominer not correctly registering when it's placed on a resource seam

*** Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when starting a Co-op Creative game in any biome other than the Campaign Biome

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash after renaming a Tech in any Co-op game

Fixed an issue with the Battery tutorial mission where the tree could not be destroyed**

NOTE: The bugs in bold appeared after the last TT_Unstable Update 1.4.19.1 and haven't been in the main game

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our German, Russian, Japanese and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: