TerraTech update for 4 August 2022

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.19.2

Build 9253117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

Quality of Life Improvements:
  • Added more biomes to Creative and Co-op Creative Game Modes
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed GeoCorp Autominer not correctly registering when it's placed on a resource seam
    *** Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when starting a Co-op Creative game in any biome other than the Campaign Biome
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash after renaming a Tech in any Co-op game
  • Fixed an issue with the Battery tutorial mission where the tree could not be destroyed**

NOTE: The bugs in bold appeared after the last TT_Unstable Update 1.4.19.1 and haven't been in the main game

Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our German, Russian, Japanese and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • ThePure2HD
  • SemperAnte
  • yukke
  • 光轲

