Test Branch Update! (Beta 6.0.2)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

Made the spawn position of the civilians persistent between retries

Increased the minimum amount of civilians spawned in the different scenarios

Improved the loading screens (scenario related background instead of help videos)

Implemented more contextual help videos

Improved the idle and door kicking animations for the SMGs

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed characters sometimes kicking doors without being ordered to after changing their loadout

Fixed the arsenal not being saved properly

Fixed the weapon points reward label on the random mission buttons

Fixed the custom mission browser layout

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.