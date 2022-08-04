 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 4 August 2022

Test Branch Update! (Beta 6.0.2)

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

  • Made the spawn position of the civilians persistent between retries
  • Increased the minimum amount of civilians spawned in the different scenarios
  • Improved the loading screens (scenario related background instead of help videos)
  • Implemented more contextual help videos
  • Improved the idle and door kicking animations for the SMGs
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed characters sometimes kicking doors without being ordered to after changing their loadout
  • Fixed the arsenal not being saved properly
  • Fixed the weapon points reward label on the random mission buttons
  • Fixed the custom mission browser layout

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

