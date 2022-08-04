 Skip to content

The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores update for 4 August 2022

Bonfire 2 Dungeon Update is out now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Dungeon update is now finally available. You will now be able to send ships further in the sea to explore islands with caves and ruins. These hold valuable treasure and dangerous monsters.

Free update includes
  • Steam ship and Armored ship crafting
  • Three different difficulty of Dungeons can now be explored
  • Fight the final boss Nekron and rescue old monk from captivity
  • Three new buildings. Academy, Portal and Titan Forge
  • Additional 4-5 hours of gameplay to achieve 100% completion
  • Upgradable Titan armor and weapon
  • 1 new trading city "Northern Island" where gems could be traded.
  • 2 new enemies bear and crocodile in dungeons
  • Trading system improvement, now players can do multiple trades in the same time
  • Trees can now be removed
  • Bug fixes and quality of life improvements
Titan can be summoned in Dungeons

Explore various Dungeons


Trees can now be removed

New buildings

Academy - Players can swap skills of workers,
Portal - Used to teleport Titan to Dungeons,
Titan Forge - Used to increase armor and weapon damage of Titan

Fight Nekron in Volandor

