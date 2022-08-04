Bonfire 2 Dungeon Update is out now!

Hi everyone,

Dungeon update is now finally available. You will now be able to send ships further in the sea to explore islands with caves and ruins. These hold valuable treasure and dangerous monsters.

Steam ship and Armored ship crafting

Three different difficulty of Dungeons can now be explored

Fight the final boss Nekron and rescue old monk from captivity

Three new buildings. Academy, Portal and Titan Forge

Additional 4-5 hours of gameplay to achieve 100% completion

Upgradable Titan armor and weapon

1 new trading city "Northern Island" where gems could be traded.

2 new enemies bear and crocodile in dungeons

Trading system improvement, now players can do multiple trades in the same time

Trees can now be removed

Bug fixes and quality of life improvements

Titan can be summoned in Dungeons

Explore various Dungeons





New buildings

Academy - Players can swap skills of workers,

Portal - Used to teleport Titan to Dungeons,

Titan Forge - Used to increase armor and weapon damage of Titan

Fight Nekron in Volandor

Download Now

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1155880/The_Bonfire_2_Uncharted_Shores/