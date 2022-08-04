 Skip to content

Project Wunderwaffe: Prologue update for 4 August 2022

A warning when removing a Mine "You will lose Workers" has been added.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

✅ A warning when removing a Mine "You will lose Workers" has been added.

✅ "How to build" videos have been added at the beginning of the Project Wunderwaffe: Prologue.

