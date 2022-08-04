Patch 2.2 is now live!

DLC: Into The Rift
In this hardcore add-on you'll explore the mysterious and dangerous Rift dimension. Thanks to new technology, it is now possible to send smaller amounts of mass (i.e. a few ships) into the Rifts. Scientists are now intensively researching these Rifts - and they need your help. Travel into the Rifts and uncover their secrets. Face their dangers, complete research expeditions, and earn powerful new rewards.
-
Into The Rift
- You can now find Rift Research Centers close to rifts, which will give you specific Rift Missions
- Prepare your ship accordingly to master the dangerous new environments and uncover the secrets surrounding the origins of the Rifts
- Complete Rift Expeditions for the Rift Research Center, and receive new, powerful hybrid subsystems in return - or simply keep everything you find in the Rifts
- Discover a new dimension unlike anything you've seen before in the galaxy
- Remember, the deeper you venture into the Rifts, the more lucrative and dangerous they become
-
Explore the Secrets of the Rifts
- Collect research data and sell it, or trade it for new powerful subsystems
- Mine new, higher-yielding Rift rocks and refine them for huge returns
- Explore wrecks untouched for centuries and find lost treasures
-
New Story Campaign
- Meet new characters and work with them to explore the secrets of the Rifts and finally end the war against the Xsotan plague. The future of the entire galaxy is at stake!
-
New Captain Classes
- A Scientist will help you collect valuable research data in Rifts that you can either sell or trade for powerful subsystems
- A Xsotan Hunter will attract large Xsotan specimens in Rifts that you can take down for epic loot
-
New Dangers & Enemies
- Master the extremely hostile environment in the Rifts
- Fight never-before-seen Xsotan, new bosses, and centuries-old defenses - or take advantage of them
-
New Legendary Subsystems
- Over a dozen new hybrid legendary subsystems for every play style
-
New Legendary Turrets
- Many new Legendary Turrets that will give you the edge you need to succeed in the Rifts
-
Play with Friends
- Rifts are unforgiving and dangerous. Be sure to bring a few friends and explore them together to improve your chances of success
- Full co-op support for Rift missions
Gameplay
-
Fighter productions now continue for ships that are sent on commands
-
Cloning and Academy training now continue for ships that are sent on commands
-
New Item: Coop-Reconstruction Kit, that lets you revive another player in the sector (as long as they didn't respawn yet)
-
New Item: Marker Buoy, that can be deployed in a sector to mark places
-
Added more legendary turrets for players to discover
-
Added more parts to the ship & station generator (only affects newly discovered factions)
-
Improved looks of bridges of procedural ships (only affects newly discovered factions)
-
Reworked the Xsotan Swarm Event in the center of the galaxy
- Event is still global, but the boss will spawn in a single location, if the swarm is being fought in multiple sectors
- Once the boss spawns there is a notification for all players where it spawned
- The Wormhole Guardian respawning is no longer dependent on the outcome of the Swarm Event
-
Improved shapes of asteroid fields (only affects newly discovered sectors)
-
Turrets are now restored when repairing ships
-
Force Turrets have been completely overhauled and can now grab objects and hold on to them (only affects new force turrets)
-
Players can now reconstruct alliance ships from anywhere at their Reconstruction Site
-
Added a new Xsotan Loot Aggregator that drops tons of loot
-
Added a new Xsotan short-range enemy that deals lots of damage in close range
-
Added a new Xsotan long-range enemy that always has a high range
-
Xsotan now have different categories with more specific weaponry, depending on distance to center (or rift difficulty)
-
A player can now collect cargo that is reserved for them while flying an Alliance ship
Visuals & SFX
- Added background visuals for sectors adjacent to rifts
- Added graphical highlights to mark important objects
- Added sound effects to many laser FX
- Added more explosions when destroying ships/stations
Ship Building
-
Added an alternate design for Armor Blocks
-
Added 2 alternate designs for normal Hull Blocks
-
Added a new Scaffold block
-
Added a new Vivid Hull block, that has brighter & shinier colors
-
Added a new light block that can be colored
-
Added 3 flashing lights blocks that can be colored, that flash in different intervals
-
Added 3 new blocks with bright stripes
- Global Paint, Global Paint Reversed, Local Paint
-
Added 3 new blocks with dark stripes
- Global Paint, Global Paint Reversed, Local Paint
-
Added armored Turret Base blocks
-
Added Rift Stone blocks (creative only)
-
Added Glow Stone blocks (creative only)
Object Detector
"We changed the way the object detector upgrade works, since we found it completely unusable inside rifts, where you can find tons and tons of interesting objects. The detector is now a ping, which highlights objects for a certain amount of time, and highlights more objects. Additionally, its range was drastically increased, especially for lower rarities. It also no longer highlights objects based on rarity (ie. claimable wreckages could only be found by Exotic or higher rarity Object Detectors), but all detectors highlight all objects."
- Highlighting of Object Detector is now a ping, no longer a constant highlight
- Object Detector range has been drastically increased
- Object Detector now highlights all objects, instead of different objects based on its rarity
- Object Detector shows a notification when entering a sector, if there are valuable objects to discover
AI Factions
- AI Factions now send a welcoming mail with a short introduction, depending on their traits
- AI Factions now send a more specific declaration of war that more reflects their state form
- AI Factions now chatter to player when they feel strongly about something that changed relations, for improved immersion and to give feedback on what they strongly like/dislike
- AI Factions now have more distinct traits that correspond more to their state form (only affects new AI factions)
UI
-
Remade the looks of the Main Menu
-
Added QoL option to mark all items below/above a certain rarity as trash
-
Added QoL option to sort all mission-related items in inventory to the top
-
Reasearch Station: Added a QoL option to auto-research trash
-
Added an exclamation mark to mission-related items
-
Added Hotkeys for top-right actions like "Exit to Drone", "Trading Window", etc. that can be configured in Controls Window
-
Improved the Hangar Production UI to more transparently show queued productions and invested resources
-
Reports of missing turrets or fighters now include the name of the ship
-
Added a Death Screen with options to either respawn at last Repair Dock or Reconstruction Site
-
Added a "Burst DPS" Stat to tooltips of turrets that can overheat
- "Burst DPS" is short-term DPS (damage x fire rate)
- "DPS" is (and always has been) long-term DPS, which takes overheating and cooling into account
-
HP Bars now flash when taking damage
-
Building UI is now disabled in situations where you can't build anyway
-
Several more Galaxy Map settings are now saved
Balancing
-
Turret Factory: Fixed several issues with stats scaling in
-
Turret Factory: Added a button to "reroll" turret seed
-
Repairing at Repair Docks at Reconstruction Site is now free
-
Towing ships at Reconstruction Site is now free
-
Reduced founding costs of all stations by ~20%
-
Stations now require a minimum population of 30 crew members + housing to function
- These crewmen only have to be on board, they don't need to be part of the required crew
- Stations that don't fulfill the requirements are retrofitted automatically on first load of a savegame with a quarters block and required vanilla crewmen
- Stations receive 30 crewmen and a housing block (if necessary) for free when founding them
- Dev Note: "We found it very immersion breaking that so-called microstations function just as well as a big station. If you built your station just slightly bigger than a miniature ship, this change won't affect you at all. Also, all stations will be retrofitted on first load of a savegame, so you won't have to go and fix all your stations, the game will do that automatically for you."
-
Electric Damage now deals x2 damage when it hits a glowing block (Generator, Engine, Shield Generator, Battery, etc.)
-
Reduced amount of HP of Hardcore enemies
-
Turret Factory can now build Exotics
Bugfixes
-
Fixed an issue in Turret Factory where transporting it to another sector would change its blueprints
- If you used this, you might be happy about the button to reroll seeds
-
Fixed an issue where turret designs were deleted when a ship was damaged
-
Fixed an issue where yields of ships that were deleted or transferred to an alliance couldn't be collected
-
Fixed an issue where ships with only non-functional blocks couldn't be scaled up
-
Fixed an issue where a selected entry in the Steam server browser
-
Fixed an issue where rotating a directional thruster didn't change its particle animation
-
Fixed an issue where escorting ships didn't follow a player through gates
-
Fixed an issue where "Don't show this again" checkbox for turret bases wasn't remembered over a game restart
-
Fixed an issue where blueprints could create negative costs when creating fighters
-
Fixed an issue where scaling down a design in Saved Designs window could create negative costs
-
Fixed an issue where ship could jump to another sector if galaxy map was open during loading screen
-
Fixed an issue where canceled trades between players left UI errors
-
Fixed an issue where undocking via Autopilot caused rubberbanding while station menu was open
-
Fixed an issue where jump chains could be canceled if Galaxy Map was open during loading screen
-
Fixed an issue where valid designs were greyed out in Saved Designs window
-
Fixed an issue where some Xsotan enemies could drop Avorion Scrap Metal
-
Fixed several issues with the Procure Command
-
Fixed an issue where Supply Command combo boxes were reset while open when players own many stations
-
Fixed an issue where "Transfer Vessel" wouldn't fail when the client was destroyed
-
Fixed an exploit where Ships could mine/salvage without a captain
-
Fixed several issues where players could get stuck during the tutorial
-
Fixed an issue where crew could be transferred to a fighter
-
Fixed an issue in Bounty Hunt Mission where target could turn friendly
-
Fixed some issues with visuals in the inventory menu
-
Fixed an issue where ancient gates had shuttle traffic
-
Fixed an issue where hyperspace marker wouldn't disappear when jumping into another sector
-
Fixed an issue where hyperspace jump calculation sometimes wouldn't start if another calculation was already going
-
Fixed an issue where automatic turrets could fire even if set to disabled
-
Fixed an issue where enabled/disabled state of automatic turrets wasn't remembered over a game restart
-
Fixed an issue where boarded ships kept old AI behaviors & buffs
-
Fixed an issue where connecting with custom ports didn't work in "Connect via IP"
-
Fixed an issue where ships could lose their class for a short time after returning from a command
-
Fixed several performance issues when starting fighters
-
Fixed an issue where sectors that were scouted with alliance ships weren't properly displayed
-
Fixed several issues with wrong captain descriptions
-
Fixed an issue where salvage command UI would show a yield of partial subsystems
-
Fixed an issue where the "Free Slaves" mission could fail too quickly
-
Fixed an exploit with Resource Depots
-
Fixed an issue where mission log in "Hide Evidence" wasn't updated correctly
-
Fixed an issue where Fidget didn't get stunned properly by electric damage
-
Fixed an issue where IHDTX remained invincible when an asteroid was destroyed only by the player
-
Fixed an issue where inventory wasn't sorted on initialize
-
Fixed a performance issue when opening Saved Designs folders and several other UI grid displays
-
Fixed an issue where mirroring didn't work properly when transforming or coloring selected blocks
-
Fixed several performance issues when launching fighters
-
Fixed several crashes
Changed files in this update