Patch 2.2 is now live!

DLC: Into The Rift

In this hardcore add-on you'll explore the mysterious and dangerous Rift dimension. Thanks to new technology, it is now possible to send smaller amounts of mass (i.e. a few ships) into the Rifts. Scientists are now intensively researching these Rifts - and they need your help. Travel into the Rifts and uncover their secrets. Face their dangers, complete research expeditions, and earn powerful new rewards.

Into The Rift You can now find Rift Research Centers close to rifts, which will give you specific Rift Missions Prepare your ship accordingly to master the dangerous new environments and uncover the secrets surrounding the origins of the Rifts Complete Rift Expeditions for the Rift Research Center, and receive new, powerful hybrid subsystems in return - or simply keep everything you find in the Rifts Discover a new dimension unlike anything you've seen before in the galaxy Remember, the deeper you venture into the Rifts, the more lucrative and dangerous they become

Explore the Secrets of the Rifts Collect research data and sell it, or trade it for new powerful subsystems Mine new, higher-yielding Rift rocks and refine them for huge returns Explore wrecks untouched for centuries and find lost treasures

New Story Campaign Meet new characters and work with them to explore the secrets of the Rifts and finally end the war against the Xsotan plague. The future of the entire galaxy is at stake!

New Captain Classes A Scientist will help you collect valuable research data in Rifts that you can either sell or trade for powerful subsystems A Xsotan Hunter will attract large Xsotan specimens in Rifts that you can take down for epic loot

New Dangers & Enemies Master the extremely hostile environment in the Rifts Fight never-before-seen Xsotan, new bosses, and centuries-old defenses - or take advantage of them

New Legendary Subsystems Over a dozen new hybrid legendary subsystems for every play style

New Legendary Turrets Many new Legendary Turrets that will give you the edge you need to succeed in the Rifts

Play with Friends Rifts are unforgiving and dangerous. Be sure to bring a few friends and explore them together to improve your chances of success Full co-op support for Rift missions



Gameplay

Fighter productions now continue for ships that are sent on commands

Cloning and Academy training now continue for ships that are sent on commands

New Item: Coop-Reconstruction Kit, that lets you revive another player in the sector (as long as they didn't respawn yet)

New Item: Marker Buoy, that can be deployed in a sector to mark places

Added more legendary turrets for players to discover

Added more parts to the ship & station generator (only affects newly discovered factions)

Improved looks of bridges of procedural ships (only affects newly discovered factions)

Reworked the Xsotan Swarm Event in the center of the galaxy Event is still global, but the boss will spawn in a single location, if the swarm is being fought in multiple sectors Once the boss spawns there is a notification for all players where it spawned The Wormhole Guardian respawning is no longer dependent on the outcome of the Swarm Event

Improved shapes of asteroid fields (only affects newly discovered sectors)

Turrets are now restored when repairing ships

Force Turrets have been completely overhauled and can now grab objects and hold on to them (only affects new force turrets)

Players can now reconstruct alliance ships from anywhere at their Reconstruction Site

Added a new Xsotan Loot Aggregator that drops tons of loot

Added a new Xsotan short-range enemy that deals lots of damage in close range

Added a new Xsotan long-range enemy that always has a high range

Xsotan now have different categories with more specific weaponry, depending on distance to center (or rift difficulty)

A player can now collect cargo that is reserved for them while flying an Alliance ship

Visuals & SFX

Added background visuals for sectors adjacent to rifts

Added graphical highlights to mark important objects

Added sound effects to many laser FX

Added more explosions when destroying ships/stations

Ship Building

Added an alternate design for Armor Blocks

Added 2 alternate designs for normal Hull Blocks

Added a new Scaffold block

Added a new Vivid Hull block, that has brighter & shinier colors

Added a new light block that can be colored

Added 3 flashing lights blocks that can be colored, that flash in different intervals

Added 3 new blocks with bright stripes Global Paint, Global Paint Reversed, Local Paint

Added 3 new blocks with dark stripes Global Paint, Global Paint Reversed, Local Paint

Added armored Turret Base blocks

Added Rift Stone blocks (creative only)

Added Glow Stone blocks (creative only)

Object Detector

"We changed the way the object detector upgrade works, since we found it completely unusable inside rifts, where you can find tons and tons of interesting objects. The detector is now a ping, which highlights objects for a certain amount of time, and highlights more objects. Additionally, its range was drastically increased, especially for lower rarities. It also no longer highlights objects based on rarity (ie. claimable wreckages could only be found by Exotic or higher rarity Object Detectors), but all detectors highlight all objects."

Highlighting of Object Detector is now a ping, no longer a constant highlight

Object Detector range has been drastically increased

Object Detector now highlights all objects, instead of different objects based on its rarity

Object Detector shows a notification when entering a sector, if there are valuable objects to discover

AI Factions

AI Factions now send a welcoming mail with a short introduction, depending on their traits

AI Factions now send a more specific declaration of war that more reflects their state form

AI Factions now chatter to player when they feel strongly about something that changed relations, for improved immersion and to give feedback on what they strongly like/dislike

AI Factions now have more distinct traits that correspond more to their state form (only affects new AI factions)

UI

Remade the looks of the Main Menu

Added QoL option to mark all items below/above a certain rarity as trash

Added QoL option to sort all mission-related items in inventory to the top

Reasearch Station: Added a QoL option to auto-research trash

Added an exclamation mark to mission-related items

Added Hotkeys for top-right actions like "Exit to Drone", "Trading Window", etc. that can be configured in Controls Window

Improved the Hangar Production UI to more transparently show queued productions and invested resources

Reports of missing turrets or fighters now include the name of the ship

Added a Death Screen with options to either respawn at last Repair Dock or Reconstruction Site

Added a "Burst DPS" Stat to tooltips of turrets that can overheat "Burst DPS" is short-term DPS (damage x fire rate) "DPS" is (and always has been) long-term DPS, which takes overheating and cooling into account

HP Bars now flash when taking damage

Building UI is now disabled in situations where you can't build anyway

Several more Galaxy Map settings are now saved

Balancing

Turret Factory: Fixed several issues with stats scaling in

Turret Factory: Added a button to "reroll" turret seed

Repairing at Repair Docks at Reconstruction Site is now free

Towing ships at Reconstruction Site is now free

Reduced founding costs of all stations by ~20%

Stations now require a minimum population of 30 crew members + housing to function These crewmen only have to be on board, they don't need to be part of the required crew Stations that don't fulfill the requirements are retrofitted automatically on first load of a savegame with a quarters block and required vanilla crewmen Stations receive 30 crewmen and a housing block (if necessary) for free when founding them Dev Note: "We found it very immersion breaking that so-called microstations function just as well as a big station. If you built your station just slightly bigger than a miniature ship, this change won't affect you at all. Also, all stations will be retrofitted on first load of a savegame, so you won't have to go and fix all your stations, the game will do that automatically for you."

Electric Damage now deals x2 damage when it hits a glowing block (Generator, Engine, Shield Generator, Battery, etc.)

Reduced amount of HP of Hardcore enemies

Turret Factory can now build Exotics

Bugfixes