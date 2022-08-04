Added Easy Difficulty & Small Improvements

Hi everyone, I gave your feedback another thought through and decided that we need an easier difficulty setting, it is now included in this update.
- Added an easy difficult for those having trouble with the normal difficulty (can be changed anytime in the settings and in the saves menu). If you were previously having difficulty getting through the game, let me know how it is now.
- Made it so you can never die in one hit if you are full HP so you always have a chance.
- Added an auto detect graphics settings button (also automatically runs on your first time opening the game). Let me know if the auto detect is detecting settings that result in a good balance between FPS and visuals for you.
- Fixed 2 buildings incorrectly have animals inside them instead of robots.
- Fixed a very small percent of players encounter common crashes (switched from DX12 to DX11).
