Update 22.08.04



We now have achievements in Renryuu!

There are 19 achievements for now, of which 6 are "hidden" and don't show you what you have to do to unlock them.

I plan to add some more achievements later, with in-game rewards in at least one case.

You get an in-game message whenever you unlock an achievement, and you can enter an in-game achievement screen via the throne in your castle in Aldlyn to check how many achievements you have and which are missing.

When you enter this new screen in an old save file, it automatically unlocks most achievements that you already achieved in your progress. Only a few cases didn't save the progress about it, so you'll have to do that again to get the achievement.

The Steam achievements can be completed in different saves, but the in-game achievement screen is separate per save file.