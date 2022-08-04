 Skip to content

Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 4 August 2022

Hotfixes 2.1.313

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a door for Merchant's villa. In order for the door to appear in the list of buildings, you must re-enter the reward key.
  • Fixed a bug due to which the dining table and the dark wood table could not be built inside houses.
  • Fixed a bug due to which some walls and towers could be placed inside houses.
  • Fixed a bug due to which foundations and ceilings sometimes could not be demolished and moved.
  • Fixed bugs related to the construction of pillars.
  • Fixed a bug due to which some items could not be placed on the table.
  • Disabled check for installed items at the table of dark wood due to a change in the location of items on it.
  • Disabled checking for located objects near the half-timbered foundation.
  • Fixed a bug that occurred when receiving a daily quest to kill foxes from the groom Henry.
  • Fixed spawns in inaccessible places.
  • Fixed a bug due to which the trees of the southern region did not become transparent.
  • Crafting window search filter now requires a minimum of 3 characters (for optimization purposes).In asian languages, 1 character is still allowed.

