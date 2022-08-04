- Added a door for Merchant's villa. In order for the door to appear in the list of buildings, you must re-enter the reward key.
- Fixed a bug due to which the dining table and the dark wood table could not be built inside houses.
- Fixed a bug due to which some walls and towers could be placed inside houses.
- Fixed a bug due to which foundations and ceilings sometimes could not be demolished and moved.
- Fixed bugs related to the construction of pillars.
- Fixed a bug due to which some items could not be placed on the table.
- Disabled check for installed items at the table of dark wood due to a change in the location of items on it.
- Disabled checking for located objects near the half-timbered foundation.
- Fixed a bug that occurred when receiving a daily quest to kill foxes from the groom Henry.
- Fixed spawns in inaccessible places.
- Fixed a bug due to which the trees of the southern region did not become transparent.
- Crafting window search filter now requires a minimum of 3 characters (for optimization purposes).In asian languages, 1 character is still allowed.
Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 4 August 2022
Hotfixes 2.1.313
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update