 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Recipe for Disaster update for 5 August 2022

Hold on to your chef hats, 1.0 has launched!

Share · View all patches · Build 9252691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Exciting news, restaurateurs! Fully baked and hot from the oven, Recipe for Disaster has officially exited Early Access.

To those of you picking up the game for the first time, welcome! If you have any issues, feedback or suggestions, or you just want to hang out with us and other players, join us on Discord.

As big a step as this is for the game, don’t go thinking we’re done yet! The Recipe for Disaster cake may be out of the oven, but there’s plenty of decorating and frosting to be added in the future. We also see no reason to stop collaborating with our players now, so let us know in the Discord what updates you’d most like to see.

Until next time, bon appétit!

Alex Mochi
Founder & Lead Designer – Dapper Penguin Studios

Changed files in this update

Depot 1492361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link