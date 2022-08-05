Hold on to your chef hats, 1.0 has launched!

Exciting news, restaurateurs! Fully baked and hot from the oven, Recipe for Disaster has officially exited Early Access.

To those of you picking up the game for the first time, welcome! If you have any issues, feedback or suggestions, or you just want to hang out with us and other players, join us on Discord.

As big a step as this is for the game, don’t go thinking we’re done yet! The Recipe for Disaster cake may be out of the oven, but there’s plenty of decorating and frosting to be added in the future. We also see no reason to stop collaborating with our players now, so let us know in the Discord what updates you’d most like to see.

Until next time, bon appétit!

Alex Mochi

Founder & Lead Designer – Dapper Penguin Studios