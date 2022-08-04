Greetings Desktop Dungeons players! The rumors were true! The ones about a remastered edition, not the ones about the self-aware fungus on uh nevermind... Back to our announcement. Desktop Dungeon: Rewind is soon to be released so you'll be able to explore, slay and scheme through the game with gloriously updated graphics.
Desktop Dungeons update for 4 August 2022
Desktop Dungeons: Rewind
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Desktop Dungeons Content Depot 226621
- Loading history…
Desktop Dungeons Content (MacOS) Depot 226622
- Loading history…
Desktop Dungeons Content (Linux) Depot 226623
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update