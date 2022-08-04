 Skip to content

Desktop Dungeons update for 4 August 2022

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Greetings Desktop Dungeons players! The rumors were true! The ones about a remastered edition, not the ones about the self-aware fungus on uh nevermind... Back to our announcement. Desktop Dungeon: Rewind is soon to be released so you'll be able to explore, slay and scheme through the game with gloriously updated graphics.

