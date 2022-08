Share · View all patches · Build 9252663 · Last edited 4 August 2022 – 13:09:29 UTC by Wendy

We discovered some issues right after release and have put out a new update to fix these issues!

Improved ultrawide support.

Fixed being locked into transition if creating a game fails.

Fixed "Unknown Error" might be shown when joining a game.

Fixed PS5 controller prompts.

Fixed cannon projectiles not destroying other projectiles.

We apologize for any inconveniences and we hope you enjoy the game!