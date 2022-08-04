Droid Control UI Added - EA Update

The much requested Droid Control UI panel has been added. Currently i've added the button to the game control bar, clicking it popups up said window, where all droids can be switched between and settings altered. Just the current droid settings there at moment (job priorities, repair item %, dismantle and fix), although have added a follow toggle to find current droid selected. More additions will be incoming.

Several fixes and improvements as well.

Full change notes:-

Droid control UI added.

When trader bot is shipping ore, message displayed in trade board (why cant trade ore as bot in use).

Improved trader ship gfx (now has a loading ramp, droids pass over).

Fix: Crash on lmb held on droid priorities (introduced in v0.1.0.26).

Fix: On load mining laser missing target id.

Fix: On load trader ship lost dock id.

Fix: On load droids at same location counted as duplicate.

Fix: Trader ship sfx not stopping on pause.

Cheers

Nick