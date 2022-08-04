 Skip to content

MONSTER HUNTER RISE update for 4 August 2022

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event August 9, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Tune in to the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event for new info on free Title Update 1,
including a look at Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bazelgeuse, and more...

Presented by Monster Hunter Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Game Director Yoshitake Suzuki.

August 9, 2022 (7:00 PDT / 15:00 BST)

■Free Title Update Schedule and Details

We are planning multiple, free post-release title updates for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Title Update 1 will introduce a new locale known as the "Forlorn Arena," as well as rare species such as Lucent Nargacuga and Seething Bazelgeuse, among others.

Future title updates are also in the works: Title Update 2 coming in fall 2022,
Title Update 3 coming in winter 2022, with the possibility of further updates going into 2023.

There are still more monsters we have yet to announce, so watch out for future announcements!

Start your journey today in Monster Hunter Rise, available now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1880360/

Changed depots in qa_md_k_c branch

View more data in app history for build 9252496
Depot 1446781
