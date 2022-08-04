Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event August 9, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9252496 · Last edited 4 August 2022 – 12:32:12 UTC by Wendy

Tune in to the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event for new info on free Title Update 1,

including a look at Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bazelgeuse, and more...

Presented by Monster Hunter Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Game Director Yoshitake Suzuki.

August 9, 2022 (7:00 PDT / 15:00 BST)

We are planning multiple, free post-release title updates for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Title Update 1 will introduce a new locale known as the "Forlorn Arena," as well as rare species such as Lucent Nargacuga and Seething Bazelgeuse, among others.

Future title updates are also in the works: Title Update 2 coming in fall 2022,

Title Update 3 coming in winter 2022, with the possibility of further updates going into 2023.

There are still more monsters we have yet to announce, so watch out for future announcements!

