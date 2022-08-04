0.9.1.1 - Small update

This is small update to add some more furniture and fix few bugs
Changes
- Added new furniture
- Added development bonus furniture
- Reversed camera rotation controls
- Added little more money to start to help players buy furniture
- Made mouse drag speed slower when moving camera
Fixes
- Fixed build mode showing incorrect item sometimes
- Fixed two rooms being unlocked at the start instead of one
- Fixed a possible crash source from the starting a new game
- Fixed furniture selling not working correctly
