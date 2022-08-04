 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 4 August 2022

0.9.1.1 - Small update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is small update to add some more furniture and fix few bugs

Changes

  • Added new furniture
  • Added development bonus furniture
  • Reversed camera rotation controls
  • Added little more money to start to help players buy furniture
  • Made mouse drag speed slower when moving camera

Fixes

  • Fixed build mode showing incorrect item sometimes
  • Fixed two rooms being unlocked at the start instead of one
  • Fixed a possible crash source from the starting a new game
  • Fixed furniture selling not working correctly

