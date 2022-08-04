 Skip to content

Terraformers update for 4 August 2022

Small patch version 0.8.49

4 August 2022

  • fixed some unsafe code which can potentially trigger crashes
  • saving the player progression on more regular intervals so that less progress is lost in case of crashes

