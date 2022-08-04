Sickness & Health

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, noble ones. Thank you for your patience and confidence. A bunch of new features and fixes are now available for consumption. I've started alpha testing with this patch, so it's pretty stable. I will be at the bug reporting section for a week or two before I start working on the next batch.

We now have:

Personal homes

New tech tree

Elderly care

Disease & health

World camps

A new species and religion.

Balance and fixes

Full patch notes can be found in the game's launcher.

Special thanks this round goes to all the alpha testers, and for Fatmice for leading the testing, and Buildus Maximus for his astounding balance overhaul. I hope they'll both stick around for the future.

Check it out by right clicking the game -> preferences -> betas and look for V62

Here's a video: