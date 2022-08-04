Into The Rift DLC - Out Now!

DLC: Into The Rift
In this hardcore add-on you'll explore the mysterious and dangerous Rift dimension. Thanks to new technology, it is now possible to send smaller amounts of mass (i.e. a few ships) into the Rifts. Scientists are now intensively researching these Rifts - and they need your help. Travel into the Rifts and uncover their secrets. Face their dangers, complete research expeditions, and earn powerful new rewards.
Into The Rift
- You can now find Rift Research Centers close to rifts, which will give you specific Rift Missions
- Prepare your ship accordingly to master the dangerous new environments and uncover the secrets surrounding the origins of the Rifts
- Complete Rift Expeditions for the Rift Research Center, and receive new, powerful hybrid subsystems in return - or simply keep everything you find in the Rifts
- Discover a new dimension unlike anything you've seen before in the galaxy
- Remember, the deeper you venture into the Rifts, the more lucrative and dangerous they become
Explore the Secrets of the Rifts
- Collect research data and sell it, or trade it for new powerful subsystems
- Mine new, higher-yielding Rift rocks and refine them for huge returns
- Explore wrecks untouched for centuries and find lost treasures
New Story Campaign
- Meet new characters and work with them to explore the secrets of the Rifts and finally end the war against the Xsotan plague. The future of the entire galaxy is at stake!
New Captain Classes
- A Scientist will help you collect valuable research data in Rifts that you can either sell or trade for powerful subsystems
- A Xsotan Hunter will attract large Xsotan specimens in Rifts that you can take down for epic loot
New Dangers & Enemies
- Master the extremely hostile environment in the Rifts
- Fight never-before-seen Xsotan, new bosses, and centuries-old defenses - or take advantage of them
New Legendary Subsystems
- Over a dozen new hybrid legendary subsystems for every play style
New Legendary Turrets
- Many new Legendary Turrets that will give you the edge you need to succeed in the Rifts
Play with Friends
- Rifts are unforgiving and dangerous. Be sure to bring a few friends and explore them together to improve your chances of success
- Full co-op support for Rift missions
