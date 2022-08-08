 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 8 August 2022

Hotfix 1.7.6

Rail Route update for 8 August 2022

Hotfix 1.7.6

Build 9252134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

UPDATE: New sprite for departure sensor  
UPDATE: Prague map / Story of Jozic tweaked: narration after building double switch disabled temporarily & a walls added next to Docks's sink to reduce confusion of not being able to connect to it


FIX: Blur effect did not go away after changing maps during story  
FIX: Camera panning could result in unintended camera behaviour  
FIX: Coach Yard and Tunnel were not visible after being built  
FIX: Contract generation slowed down after many one-off trains dispatched  
FIX: Custom level with a lot of schedules doesnt start because of duplicate generated contract numbers  
FIX: Departue sensor had incorrect sprite and was unplaceable in tutorial  
FIX: Editor timetable list width didnt update when maximized  
FIX: New arrival train alert would show on last station if last station was the same as first station  
FIX: Placing station signs near level border prevented building on bottom left of level  
FIX: Route preview would interrupt train spawning  
FIX: Stopped train alert would stay on automaticly reversed train in station  
FIX: Tunnel entrance on right level edge would dissapear on load  
FIX: Window mode dropdown was hidden sometimes```

