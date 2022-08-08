UPDATE: New sprite for departure sensor
UPDATE: Prague map / Story of Jozic tweaked: narration after building double switch disabled temporarily & a walls added next to Docks's sink to reduce confusion of not being able to connect to it
FIX: Blur effect did not go away after changing maps during story
FIX: Camera panning could result in unintended camera behaviour
FIX: Coach Yard and Tunnel were not visible after being built
FIX: Contract generation slowed down after many one-off trains dispatched
FIX: Custom level with a lot of schedules doesnt start because of duplicate generated contract numbers
FIX: Departue sensor had incorrect sprite and was unplaceable in tutorial
FIX: Editor timetable list width didnt update when maximized
FIX: New arrival train alert would show on last station if last station was the same as first station
FIX: Placing station signs near level border prevented building on bottom left of level
FIX: Route preview would interrupt train spawning
FIX: Stopped train alert would stay on automaticly reversed train in station
FIX: Tunnel entrance on right level edge would dissapear on load
FIX: Window mode dropdown was hidden sometimes```
Rail Route update for 8 August 2022
Hotfix 1.7.6
