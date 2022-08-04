v7.0.1: Extra custom mode option, bug fixes.

Summary:
-
Custom Mode option
-
QoL
-
Bug fixes
Detail:
-
Custom Mode option
- Add the evil faction option, you can choose the evil faction directly.
- You can set the probability of two evil factions.
- No more fixed Sheriff/Paladin.
-
In custom mode, the rewarded gp is halved, and quests wouldn't get progression.
-
QoL
- Shorter the round time of the ending game.
- The round time of the day phase back to the original round time if there are more than 3 players
- The round time will be 1/4(minimum: 30s) of the original round time if there are only 1~2 players left.
-
Bug fixes
- Fix the weird display of hovering some object.
- Fix the missing gp by voting MVP.
- Fix the game stuck when loading scene.
- Fix the tutorial UI
