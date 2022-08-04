 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 4 August 2022

v7.0.1: Extra custom mode option, bug fixes.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Detail:

  • Custom Mode option

    • Add the evil faction option, you can choose the evil faction directly.
    • You can set the probability of two evil factions.

  • No more fixed Sheriff/Paladin.

  • In custom mode, the rewarded gp is halved, and quests wouldn't get progression.

  • QoL

    • Shorter the round time of the ending game.
    • The round time of the day phase back to the original round time if there are more than 3 players
    • The round time will be 1/4(minimum: 30s) of the original round time if there are only 1~2 players left.

  • Bug fixes

    • Fix the weird display of hovering some object.
    • Fix the missing gp by voting MVP.
    • Fix the game stuck when loading scene.
    • Fix the tutorial UI

For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
