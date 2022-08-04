 Skip to content

Witness of the Night update for 4 August 2022

Note Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9252062

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apparently half of the notes on the basement level did not appear because of broken IDs.

This has now been fixed.

