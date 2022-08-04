Updated on August 4, 2022

This update is as follows:

Repair the bug of tree village in the world of Hell difficulty, and the treasure map can't dig the treasure. The two-hour gift bag and secret key can be obtained by entering the game for five minutes (including novice teaching time), and the password will be directly informed in the game,

Players can open it at will.

Repair the bug of items that cannot be sold in shops in some villages. Buffs marked as [game overview] in the achievement buff are permanently obtained as long as they are achieved, and all archives are common. Whether it's a new car with new difficulty

Two week games, or other archives, will also be achieved by default. They can be equipped immediately at the beginning, and can be shared in [extra content]

Just.

Note: the above rules apply only to achievements that display [game overview] in the achievement menu, except for achievements [small goals].